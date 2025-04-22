Party leader attends special concert celebrating reunification anniversary

The event, organised by the municipal People's Committee, featured performances by the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), offering the audience an elegant and emotional musical experience.

Party General Secretary To Lam and officials attend the “Ban giao huong hoa binh” (symphony of peace) concert on April 21 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a special concert titled “Ban giao huong hoa binh” (symphony of peace) on April 21 evening at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event, organised by the municipal People's Committee, featured performances by the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), offering the audience an elegant and emotional musical experience.

The program comprised two parts, blending global classical masterpieces with timeless Vietnamese songs.

In the first part, the audience was treated to well-known works such as Land of Hope and Glory by Edward Elgar and Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II, alongside Vietnamese classics like “Dat nuoc” (Homeland by Pham Minh Tuan) and Tinh ca (Love melody by Hoang Viet). These pieces were specially arranged for symphony orchestra, offering a fresh take on familiar melodies. This segment was conducted by Dr Le Ha My.

In the second, under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, the concert continued with highlights from operas including Nessun Dorma (Turandot), Cinema Paradiso, and The Tale of Viktor Navorski (The Terminal), as well as stirring Vietnamese works celebrating victory and peace such as “Chao anh giai phong quan (Hello, liberation soldier) “Chung toi la chien sy cong an Viet Nam” (We are Vietnamese police), and “Dat nuoc tron niem vui” (Country Full of Joy).

The concert featured renowned classical musicians from HBSO and guest artists from Hanoi, including People’s Artist Bui Cong Duy, Meritorious Artists Dang Duong and Khanh Ngoc, Tang Thanh Nam, and singers Dao Mac, Truong Linh, Bao Yen, Duyen Huyen, Pham Trang, among others.

The blend of choir, soloists, and symphony orchestra created a powerful and meaningful evening of music, celebrating unity, peace, and national pride.

