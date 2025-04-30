Party General Secretary presents ‘Labor Hero’ title to Ho Chi Minh City

Party General Secretary To Lam on April 30 presented the title of Labor Hero to the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City at the grand ceremony of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Party General Secretary To Lam on April 30 presents the title of Labor Hero to the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The title aims to recognize the city’s exceptional and extraordinary achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in the socio-economic recovery and development program, contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the country.

At the national-level ceremony and parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and representatives of the city's Party organization, government, and people received the noble title awarded by the Party and the State.

The Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City receive the title of Labor Hero. (Photo: SGGP)

From 2020 to 2024, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City achieved extraordinary and outstanding achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in the socio-economic recovery and development program. The city mobilized the entire health sector along with various forces to effectively carry out pandemic prevention and control, maintain the city's operations amid the pandemic, and ensure people's lives.

The city established 1,109 vaccination teams and administered 13,941,785 vaccine doses, fully vaccinating all residents aged 18 and above with two vaccine doses.

The city mobilized sponsors, volunteers, and community-based charity kitchens to offer tens of thousands of free meals each day to the forces at the front line of the Covid-19 outbreak response and disadvantaged households. Volunteers promptly assisted more than 5,000 individuals in difficult circumstances, including Covid-19 patients.

The city government mobilized more than 20,000 landlords to waive or reduce house rental fees for 273,728 boarding rooms, totaling over VND158 billion in support. A total of 178 effective models and initiatives were implemented to ensure social security across the city, including 109 charity kitchens, 59 “zero VND” mini markets, and 7 rice ATMs. Nearly 700 religious volunteers took part in Covid-19 prevention and control and carried out tasks of supporting doctors on the front line of the fight against the pandemic at Covid-19 treatment hospitals in the city.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the political system and the people of Ho Chi Minh City joined hands to overcome difficulties and challenges, implement comprehensive and effective measures to enhance the city's economic resilience, focus on supporting businesses in resuming production and operations, stabilize the macroeconomy, control inflation, and strive to maintain a positive average economic growth rate.

The city's GRDP growth rate fell sharply to -5.36 percent in 2021 but rebounded strongly to 9.03 percent in 2022. The average GRDP growth rate for the 2021–2025 period is estimated to reach approximately 5.3 percent per year.

In the 2020-2024 period, the city’s total budget revenue reached VND2,208.38 trillion (US$85 billion), accounting for approximately 25.9 percent of the national budget revenue. The city received 145.2 million visitors, with total tourism revenue making up around 25 percent of the country's overall tourism income. Both domestic and foreign investment continued to increase, with total foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching US$25.89 billion.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh