Grand ceremony celebrates 50th anniversary of National Reunification in HCMC

The Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and HCMC solemnly held the Grand ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification on April 30.

The national ceremony and grand parade took place on Le Duan Street in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Party and State leaders attend the grand ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification on April 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were leaders and former leaders, including Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; State President Luong Cuong; former State Presidents Tran Duc Luong, Nguyen Minh Triet, and Truong Tan Sang; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; and former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Former Party and State leaders attend the grand ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification on April 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony also saw the presence of Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025, Tran Cam Tu; former Standing Members of the Secretariat Phan Dien, Le Hong Anh, and Tran Quoc Vuong; President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang; and General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets Party and State leaders, and leaders of Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

Also attending the event were Politburo members and former Politburo members; members and former members of the Party Central Committee; Vice State Presidents and former Vice State Presidents; Deputy Prime Ministers and former Deputy Prime Ministers; Vice Chairpersons and former Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly; and members of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

There were leaders of ministries, Central agencies, provinces and cities across the country, war veterans, former people's public security officers, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labor, generals of the People's Armed Forces, soldiers, former youth volunteers, former frontline workers, participants in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, martyrs’ families, individuals and families with meritorious services to the country.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Also in attendance at the ceremony were high-level delegations from Laos, led by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith; the Kingdom of Cambodia, led by President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Techo Hun Sen; Cuba, led by Vice President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa; Belarus, led by Vice Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Ipatau Vadzim; and China, led by Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia.

In addition, leaders and representatives of the Communist Parties of Italy, the United States, France, Japan, and India; ambassadors; representatives of international organizations; defense attachés from various countries in Vietnam; and numerous international friends who had supported the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national liberation also attended the event.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that the grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification marks the most glorious milestone in the nation's history of founding and defending the country. It marks the glorious end of the 30-year resilient struggle for independence, freedom, and reunification of the Fatherland, putting an end to the more-than-a-century domination of old and new colonialism and bringing the country into a new era—the era of national independence and socialism.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh