Party General Secretary chairs meeting of key leaders

Key leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly (NA) and Government met in Hanoi on June 12 to review the situation and working results in April and May, and define major tasks in the time ahead.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chairs meeting of key leaders. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the meeting, which saw the participation of President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The leaders highlighted significant achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, external affairs, Party and political system building, personnel affairs, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.

They emphasised the success of the 9th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee and the first phase of the 15th legislature’s 7th session, during which the personnel work was done in a concerted and timely manner, receiving the approval from officials, Party members and people.

Regarding the socio-economic situation, they said the macro-economy remained stable, major economic balances were ensured, the finance - budget situation improved, industrial production maintained, and food and energy security ensured over the past two months, noting progress in tourism, trade and foreign investment attraction.

The Government took various drastic solutions to remove obstacles to production and business, accelerate key, national projects, promote social housing development, stabilise the gold and credit markets, and step up administrative reform and digital transformation, they continued.

The leaders held that apart from opportunities and advantages, Vietnam would face a host of challenges in the coming time amidst global uncertainties, climate change, natural disasters, and epidemics.

Given this, ministries and agencies need to carry forward solidarity and consensus in order to spur economic growth in tandem with maintaining and consolidating macro economy stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, and untangling knots to production and business, they said.

They urged solutions to stabilise the market, and push ahead with public investment disbursement and the implementation of national target programs as well as key infrastructure projects.

Other tasks include speeding up administrative reform and digital transformation, safeguarding national defence and security, and social order and safety, and enhancing external relations, along with personnel and communications work.

The leaders laid emphasis on preparations for all-level Party congresses, towards the 14th National Party Congress, and anti-corruption efforts, contributing to raising public confidence in the Party, the State and the regime.

VNA