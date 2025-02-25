Party chief underscored patient-centered approach on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

The hospital must successfully fulfil the tasks of admission, emergency care, and treatment, he stressed, calling for close integration of treatment and scientific research.

Party General Secretary To Lam and several key political figures visit the the Institute for Health Protection of Central Officials and the Clinical Institute for Infectious Diseases. (Photo: VNA)

The hospital must successfully fulfil the tasks of admission, emergency care, and treatment, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed, calling for close integration of treatment and scientific research, as well as training and scientific research. He advocated for preferential mechanisms and policies to attract medical professionals to engage in scientific research and higher education.

Party General Secretary To Lam called for comprehensive improvement of healthcare quality at the inauguration ceremony for two facilities at 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi on February 25, emphasising that medical care must place patients as its core.

On the occasion of the 70th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27), the hospital opened two new buildings - the Institute for Health Protection of Central Officials (A11) and the Clinical Institute for Infectious Diseases (A4). These facilities will enhance the hospital's capacity to provide medical examination and treatment for high-ranking officials of the Party, State, military, and the people.

The Party chief, also the Secretary of the Central Military Commission, commended the achievements of hospital's staff, professors, doctors, pharmacists, and scientists who have contributed significantly to the healthcare sector's remarkable development. He acknowledged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence's determination in completing the two projects on schedule.

Affirming that public health protection is a shared responsibility, with the healthcare sector playing a core role, the Party leader urged the hospital's Party Committee and leadership to continue enhancing management innovation with a focus on professional quality, service excellence, administrative reform, digital transformation in medical examinations and treatment, and cultivating a workforce with strong political mettle, sound professional, and impeccable medical ethics.

He laid stress on the significance of enhanced international cooperation in human resources training to acquire modern medical science, highlighting the need to promote research and application of new techniques as well as apply advanced technological innovations in diagnosis and treatment.

The Party chief went on to urge the hospital to strengthen management, renew operational mechanisms, better healthcare service quality, and continue administrative reforms and the application of IT, AI, and comprehensive digital transformation in medical examination and management to improve the quality of the healthcare system.

To maintain its reputation and ensure sustainable development, he underscored the importance of building a strong Party organisation, promoting the study of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics, and style.

He took the occasion to convey his best wishes to all medical staff across the country, particularly those at the 108 Military Central Hospital, encouraging them to make substantive contributions to and excellently fulfil their noble mission of caring for and protecting the health of soldiers and people.

The two newly-inaugurated buildings feature beautiful architecture and integrate many advanced medical solutions with modern facilities and equipment meeting international standards.

The A11 building consists of one basement and seven floors, encompassing an area of 19,684 square metres and 23 patient rooms. Meanwhile, the A4 building has one basement and seven floors with a total area of 15,379 square metres and 145 hospital beds that can be increased by 200-300 percent during outbreaks, including 3-5 isolation treatment beds for high-ranking Party, State, and Military leaders when needed.

VNA