Party chief treasures veteran revolutionaries’ contributions to development

The Party chief acknowledged and commended the dedication and contributions made by generations of revolutionary veterans, former members of the Party Central Committee, former leaders of Party commissions, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and central socio-political organisations.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the badges marking 80, 75, 60, 55, 50, 45, and 40-year Party membership to the veteran revolutionaries at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam met with veteran revolutionaries, former members of the Party Central Committee, and former leaders of Party commissions, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and central socio-political organisations in Hanoi on August 18 in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Attendees included former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; State President Luong Cuong; former State President Truong Tan Sang; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; former President of the VFF Central Committee Pham The Duyet; and former members of the Politburo and standing members of the Secretariat Phan Dien, Le Hong Anh, and Tran Quoc Vuong, among others.

At the meeting, veteran revolutionaries and former members of the Party Central Committee contributed their opinions, drawing upon their deep practical experience and strategic visions to support the ongoing development of the Party and State. They expressed their gratitude and confidence in the Party's momentous policies and strategic guidelines that have positioned the nation firmly on the path to its new era.

In his address, Party General Secretary To Lam evoked the spirit of the historic autumn 80 years ago - the autumn of the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He express sincere gratitude to generations of cadres, party members, soldiers of the people's armed forces and people nationwide, including veteran revolutionaries, former members of the Party Central Committee through the periods, and high-ranking officials, who directly shouldered the responsibility before the Party and the people, through many difficult, challenging and glorious stages of the Vietnamese revolution.

Reflecting on the past eight decades, he highlighted how the country’s journey - from a war-torn agricultural nation to a developing middle-income country with a growing international stature - was forged by their steadfast commitment to national independence paired with socialism, their loyalty to the people, and their readiness to put collective interests above all else.

He emphasised that their legacy - beyond policy documents and economic achievements - lies in their political mettle, strategic foresight, unity, self-reliance, and unwavering faith in the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the people, and socialism.

As Vietnam embarks on a new era aimed at fast, sustainable growth towards becoming a developed, high-income nation by the mid-21st century, General Secretary To Lam called on veterans to continue supporting the Party with their wisdom and experience. Their insight remains invaluable, whether advising on long-term strategy, inspiring younger generations, engaging in local-level oversight, or serving as people-to-people diplomacy "bridges" with their hard-earned domestic and international prestige.

He pledged that current leaders recognise the honour and responsibility of inheriting these achievements and are committed to preserving and building upon the values nurtured by their predecessors, and innovating themselves to meet the requirements of the times.

The Party chief said he is confident that with spirit that remains forever young, the veteran revolutionaries will continue to support the Party in steering the revolutionary ship to surmount challenges and realis the aspiration of building a prosperous, happy Vietnam.

On the occasion, General Secretary To Lam presented badges marking 80, 75, 60, 55, 50, 45, and 40-year Party membership to the veteran revolutionaries, and new-version Party membership cards to former leaders of the Party and State.

