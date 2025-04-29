Party chief pays floral tributes to revered military leaders

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense to General Van Tien Dung (Photo: VTV)

Party General Secretary To Lam paid floral tributes and offered incense to two of Vietnam's most revered military leaders Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap and Gen. Van Tien Dung at their respective residence and memorial house in Hanoi on April 28, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

At Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap’s residence, Party General Secretary To Lam expressed profound gratitude to the late General, a former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Central Military Commission, former Minister of National Defence, and Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).

His life and career were intertwined with Vietnam’s revolution journey and the historical milestones of the Party and the nation, filled with victories, sacrifices, and hardships. For over three decades as Commander-in-Chief of the People's Army and Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Giap’s legacy is closely associated with the great victories in the two resistance wars against French colonialism and US imperialism, as well as the cause of national construction and defence. The Vietnamese Party, State, and people hold his contributions in high esteem, while generations of military officers and soldiers revere Giap as the VPA’s “Elder Brother”.

At the memorial house dedicated to General Van Tien Dung, Party General Secretary To Lam honored the former Politburo member, former Chief of Staff of the VPA, former Minister of National Defence, a steadfast communist revolutionary, and an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh.

A brilliant strategist, Gen. Van Tien Dung made many contributions to the national liberation struggle and the construction and defence of the Fatherland. During the anti-US resistance war, the General directly commanded several key campaigns resulting in victories, including the Route 9 – Southern Laos Campaign in 1971, the Central Highlands Campaign in 1975 , and the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign in April 1975, which culminated in the complete liberation of the South and national reunification.

VNA