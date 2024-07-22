Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong’s passing is a great loss: former Lao Deputy PM

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's passing is not only a great loss to the Party, State, Army and people of Vietnam, but also a huge loss to the Party, State and people of Laos.

The statement was made by Somsavath Lengsavath, former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister of Laos while talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Vientiane.

Expressing his sadness, the former deputy PM said while he was in office, he met General Secretary Trong many times and understood that the Vietnamese leader was very concerned about how to tighten the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.

Trong paid special attention to Laos-Vietnam cooperation, built by President Ho Chi Minh and generations of Lao leaders, he added.

According to Lengsavath, under the leadership and close direction of General Secretary Trong, cooperation in politic, socio-economic areas as well as many other fields between the two Parties and countries has been always strongly developed.

Sharing his feelings and impressions, the former deputy PM affirmed that the General Secretary is truly an outstanding student of President Ho Chi Minh, dedicating his whole life to the Party and the country.

He said that Vietnam's Doi Moi (Renewal) process has achieved many successes thanks to General Secretary Trong's steadfast adherence to Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh thought to the path toward socialism.

Lengsavath highlighted Trong’s contributions to building socialism in Vietnam as well as to the socialism building movement around the world.

General Secretary Trong is a fair-minded leader, an exemplary example, always follows Ho Chi Minh thought, Lengsavath emphasised.

He also praised the role and contributions the Party chief in Vietnam's anti-corruption campaign which has gained many successes and received applauses from the world.

Vietnamplus