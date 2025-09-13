Party chief highlights court sector's role in ensuring justice, fairness

The Party chief highlighted the vital role played by the court sector in ensuring justice, fairness, integrity, and impartiality, saying that it serves as a trusted pillar for the people and carries great responsibility for the nation.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents a statue of President Ho Chi Minh to the Supreme People's Court at the ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the People’s Court (September 13, 1945 – 2025), in Hanoi on September 13, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the People’s Court (September 13, 1945–2025) in Hanoi on September 13.

In his remarks, the Party chief highlighted the vital role played by the court sector in ensuring justice, fairness, integrity, and impartiality, saying that it serves as a trusted pillar for the people and carries great responsibility for the nation.

He stressed that, accompanying the nation through two wars against the French colonialists and American imperialists and growing during the “Doi moi” (renewal) process, the people’s court sector has made great contributions to the country’s independence and reunification and the cause of national construction and defense.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the People’s Court (September 13, 1945–2025), in Hanoi on September 13, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Along with the country’s development, the sector has increasingly affirmed its crucial role and position, with clearer functions and mandates, a more complete organizational model, a stronger team of judges and staff, improved facilities and working conditions, and steady progress in its operations, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the Party and State have always recognized and highly valued the sector’s contributions, from safeguarding revolutionary achievements, consolidating the people’s power, ensuring security and social order, and combating crime and corruption, to upholding justice and fairness and protecting human rights, citizens’ rights, and the legitimate interests of the State, organizations, and individuals.

He urged the people’s court sector to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and policies on promoting comprehensive renewal, strategic tasks, and breakthrough policies for national development in the new era—the era of the nation’s rise.

The Party leader called on the sector to strengthen its advisory role with the Party and State, and to effectively carry out policies on building a socialist rule-of-law State, judicial reform, and the modernization and completion of the legal system and development institutions.

He emphasized the need to consistently uphold and strengthen the Party’s leadership over judicial bodies in general and the People’s Courts in particular—an immutable principle to ensure their continuous development, steadfast commitment to national independence and socialism, and the primacy of national and people’s interests in all activities.

The People’s Courts, he stressed, must serve as a solid political and legal stronghold, thus reinforcing public trust in the Party, the State, and the cause of renewal and national construction and development.

The Party leader called for improving the quality and effectiveness of court trials at all levels, stressing that this is the core task of the people’s court sector and a central mission of judicial reform.

The Party chief underscored the need for the court sector to accelerate modernization and broaden international cooperation in its operations.

He stressed that it is essential to build electronic and digital courts while studying and selectively adopting the experiences of countries with advanced judicial systems. This will help enhance the operational capacity of Vietnamese courts, particularly in adjudicating cases involving foreign elements and international aspects, as well as participating actively in global judicial cooperation.

The Party leader noted that the most important task is to give special attention to institution building, particularly to the development of a contingent of officials and judges of the people’s courts who can meet the requirements and duties in the new context. He underlined the need to strengthen Party building within the sector and to promote discipline, order, and integrity across the court system.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the Party and State will continue allocating resources to improve facilities, equipment, and working offices for courts at all levels so they can fulfill their role as the heart of the judicial system and a true symbol of justice.

Expressing his confidence in the sector’s future, the Party chief believed the people’s courts would make great strides in the time to come, becoming a genuine embodiment of justice, fairness, trust, and reason in society. By doing so, they will contribute significantly to building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people, and to realizing the national goal of prosperity, strength, democracy, fairness, and civilization.

At the ceremony, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Party General Secretary To Lam presented the title of “Labor Hero” to the Supreme People’s Court. Meanwhile, State Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan handed over first-class Labor Orders to the People’s Courts of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamplus