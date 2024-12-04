Party chief attends patriotic emulation congress

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the 7th patriotic emulation congress of the Vietnam War Veterans' Association and a ceremony to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of the association (December 6, 1989 - 2024), in Hanoi on December 4.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the 7th patriotic emulation congress of the Vietnam War Veterans' Association (VWVA) on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief highlighted the role and position in representing the will and interests of war veterans, saying that it contributes to the national building and defence cause, worthy of the trust of the Party, State, Army and people.

He commended and congratulated the association on its outstanding achievements over the last 35 years, as well as for accomplishments in its patriotic emulation movement.

The association's activities and emulation work should be closely linked to and serve the implementation of strategic goals of the political system in the coming years, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam underlined the need for the association to strongly innovate operation method, improve the quality and effectiveness of its activities, thus meeting the increasing demand of the nation's socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, and improving the country's foreign standing.

The VWVA's chapters at levels and its members should always uphold the spirit of patriotic emulation, clearly recognising their collective and individual responsibilities in contributing to the common cause of the country in the new era, the Party leader said.

He ordered the association’s member organisations to closely coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and relevant agencies to effectively implement the grassroots democracy regulations, the Party's regulations and rules on example setting, supervision and social criticism; and give opinions to build an honest, valid and effective political system.

On the occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam presented the first-class Labour Order to the VWVA in recognition of its great contributions to the country's socio-economic development.

The congress marks a new development step based on promoting the good traditions and achievements of the VWVA over the past 35 years. It offers a chance to honour exemplary individuals and collectives, as well as outstanding ones in the national "Exemplary Veterans" movement, thus encouraging the association’s chapters and veteran members to complete their tasks excellently.

According to Sen. Lieut. Gen. Be Xuan Truong, President of the VWVA, after 35 years of establishment and development, the association has made solid progress, excellently completing the political tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and people.

Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth, R) presents the first-class Labour Order to the VWVA in recognition of its great contributions to the country's socio-economic development. (Photo: VNA)

The associations’ member organisations have been strengthened and developed both in terms of quantity and quality, with over 3 million members participating in more than 13,600 local chapters, he said.

With its achievements, the VWVA was honoured by the State with the Ho Chi Minh Order, the first-class Independence Order, and many other prestigious awards.

As many as 24 members of the association were conferred the title “Labour Hero” in the renovation period, while hundreds of organisations and thousands of individuals were awarded orders and commended by the Prime Minister, ministries, sectors and authorities at all levels.

At the congress, representatives of outstanding collectives and individuals in the movement shared numerous experiences in the association's work.

