Party Central Committee’s 13th meeting wraps up

The 13th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on October 8 morning after completing its entire agenda.

In his closing speech, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the meeting was a success, marked by thorough preparations, candid and scientific discussions, and a high level of consensus on many strategic decisions. These included “backbone” issues linked to the success of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, the country’s rapid and sustainable development goals, and the improvement of people’s living standards.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the closing ceremony of the 13th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Central Committee approved documents to be submitted to the upcoming congress, agreed on personnel nominations for the 14th Party Central Committee and its Inspection Commission, and discussed the timing, content, and regulations of the upcoming congress. The documents were built to be concise and action-oriented, focusing on breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, human resources, digital transformation and green transition, regional connectivity, and national development in a self-reliant and sustainable manner, he said.

The meeting adopted a conclusion on the 2025 socio-economic plan, resolved to meet all remaining targets of the 2021–2025 plan, and laid the groundwork for the 2026 plan and the 2026–2030 financial framework, prioritising macroeconomic stability, public debt safety, investment in development, and social security.

Delegates also agreed to promptly address institutional bottlenecks within the Party Central Committee’s jurisdiction, agreed on mechanisms for regular evaluation and accountability, and promote the principle that “discipline comes first, resources follow, and results are the measure."

With frank, democratic, and responsible discussions, the Party Central Committee reached consensus on nine major orientations, including meticulous preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, refining documents to reflect a strategic vision, affirming three strategic breakthroughs in the new situation, clarifying digital transformation – green transition and regional and smart urban development, and developing marine economy and cultural economy.

The Party leader underscored that personnel must be selected based on their virtue, capacity, and prestige, with no tolerance for corruption and negative phenomena, adding the emphasis remains on placing the right people in the right positions and at the right time.

Delegates at the 13th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted the goal of fully realising and even surpassing the remaining targets laid out on the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 2025 socio-economic development tasks and the 2021-2025 plan. Relevant agencies must maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, stimulate investment, consumption, and export, accelerate public investment disbursement, and continue improving the business environment and digital public services.

Competent sides must prepare for the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. Local authorities were urged to ensure democracy, transparency, and discipline in both process and personnel arrangements.

Party General Secretary To Lam urged localities to complete the two-tier local administration model, with a focus on digitalisation and simplification of administrative procedures and expansion of delegation coupled with accountability.

The Party Central Committee called for removing institutional bottlenecks in land, investment, construction, environment, and energy, stabilising the corporate bond and real estate markets, encouraging public–private partnerships, technological innovation, and private-sector dynamism, and promote the key role of the State economic sector. Additionally, the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena must continue with no restricted areas and no exceptions, protecting those who act boldly for the public good.

Besides, the committee agreed that it is a must to have proactive response to major trading partners’ new trade policies, diversify markets, products, and supply chains, as well as maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

The Party chief stressed consistent and effective implementation of the Party and Politburo’s conclusions, with each mission having clear goals, resources, responsibilities, and timelines.

To translate the major orientations into concrete results, Party General Secretary To Lam called for drastic, transparent, and consistent actions, focusing on instutionalising the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat’s resolutions and conclusions, and removing roadblocks in a timely manner. He ordered disclosing progress, responsibility, and results for public supervision.

The people’s living standards and confidence should be the measure of the progress, seen in better public services, broader job and business opportunities, lower time and procedural costs, and a more peaceful, prosperous society.

As for local Party Committees and administrations, he underscored the need to shift focus from process to results, ensuring every task has a clear outcome, responsible unit, and completion timeline. Strengthening regional linkages, digital–energy–transport infrastructure, and urban economy is vital to creating growth clusters. Furthermore, social welfare, healthcare, and education must reach the right people at the right time.

The Party chief urged each member of the Party Central Committee to continue setting example, join hands to uphold discipline, unlock resources, promote innovation and accelerate progress to create breakthroughs right from the end of the year and lay a solid foundation for 2026 and beyond.

The General Secretary also directed preparations for the Party Central Committee's 14th meeting and the 14th National Party Congress.

Amidst recent complicated weather developments, he shared the losses suffered by the people, while praising the Government, agencies, localities, military, police and youth forces, relief organisations for their tireless efforts to save lives and assets. He ordered preparation measures for complex weather patterns ahead.

Vietnamplus