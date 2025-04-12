Party Central Committee’s 11th plenum focuses on apparatus restructuring

The Party Central Committee discussed in groups issues regarding preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure on April 11.

Members of the Party Central Committee looked into the continued restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, the re-organisation of administrative units, and the adoption of a two-level local government system on April 11 during their ongoing 11th plenum.

Members of the 13th Party Central Committee at their 11th plenum (Photo: VNA)

Members of the committee gave ideas to various draft reports and proposals, including a draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress; a draft report on summarising some theoretical and practical issues after 40 years of socialist-oriented renewal (Doi Moi) in Vietnam; and a draft report on the five-year implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy (2021–2030), and the orientations and tasks for the 2026–2030 period.

They reviewed a draft report on Party building and implementation of the Party Statutes by the 13th Party Central Committee for submission to the 14th National Party Congress, as well as personnel plans for the 14th National Party Congress.

Discussions also included amendments, supplementations and replacements to Directive No. 35-CT/TW issued on June 14, 2024 by the Politburo, regarding Party congresses at all levels in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress; and a proposal on directions for electing deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

In the afternoon, the committee continued group discussions on these topics.

Meanwhile, the Politburo convened to give opinions on the Party Central Committee's feedback regarding the continued restructuring of the political system’s apparatus, the re-organization of administrative units, and the adoption of a two-tier local government structure which features provincial- and communal-level authorities.

Vietnamplus