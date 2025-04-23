Party and state leaders, exemplary models pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on April 23.

Party and State leaders, and exemplary models offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc was attended by former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), along with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the construction, protection, and development of the city.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (4th, L) and delegates at the flower offering ceremony to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh