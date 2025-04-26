Parking lots for residents, tourists to see April 30 celebration

HCMC has set up many parking lots in surrounding the downtown area where the main ceremony will take place.

To accommodate attendees of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), Ho Chi Minh City's People's Committee has set up numerous parking areas, particularly in the downtown areas where the main ceremony will take place.

Overcrowdedness is seen in front of a parking lot

Accordingly, the official parking lots include 23-9 Park (area B) which receives a large number of motorbikes. It it convenient for people to walk to Le Duan Street and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Holidaymakers can also park their motorbikes and cars at Tao Dan Park in Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Nguyen Du Street, and Tao Dan Stadium.

Hoa Binh Primary School in District 1 will also offer motorbike parking.

The parking lot at the Youth Cultural House keeps vehicles for visitors to attend the main activities on Nguyen Hue walking street. The parking facility at Hoa Lu Sports Center, located at No. 2 Dinh Tien Hoang in District 1, accommodates both cars and motorbikes.

Le Van Tam Park offers an expansive vehicle storage facility, advantageously linking to main thoroughfares. The grounds of the University of Sciences at 227 Nguyen Van Cu in District 5 accommodates motorcycles and personal automobiles.

Additionally, major shopping malls such as Saigon Centre, Vincom Dong Khoi, and Diamond Plaza have coordinated efforts to expand parking capacity for visitors.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Union, along with relevant authorities, will assist and guide attendees, maintain security and order, manage traffic flow around parking areas, and help prevent congestion to ensure maximum convenience during the festival.



The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee encourages people to arrive early, park in designated areas, safeguard their belongings, and closely follow the instructions of functional forces to ensure personal and community safety.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan