Over VND2 trillion allocated for compensation in Ca Mau – Dat Mui expressway

A resolution on the state budget allocation plan for land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement for the construction of an expressway connecting Ca Mau City to Dat Mui, also known as Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape), has been approved.

A section of the Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway is planned to run through a protective forest zone.

Delegates at the 20th session of the People's Council of Ca Mau Province in its 10th tenure passed the resolution on June 2. This decision is in accordance with the provisions governing urgent public investment projects as outlined in the 2024 Law on Public Investment and other relevant legal regulations.

According to the resolution, the project will encompass land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement over an area of approximately 562 hectares, including 90 hectares of production forest land, nearly 44 hectares of protective forest land, 348 hectares of annual cropland, and the remainder comprising rural residential land, perennial cropland, religious land, security land, and transportation land, as well as rivers, canals, and streams.

The total investment for the land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement project is estimated at around VND2,028 billion (around US$77.8 million). The funding will come from the state budget, with around 50 percent covered by the central government and the remainder allocated from the provincial budget.

Under a recent amendment approved by the Prime Minister to the master plan on the road network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, the four-lane highway has a total length of about 90 kilometers. The Ca Mau – Dat Mui expressway will run parallel to National Highway 1 and Ho Chi Minh Highway, reaching Rach Goc town and continuing to Dat Mui in Ngoc Hien District. It will serve as a strategic transportation route for marine economic development and exploitation of the potential of the Hon Khoai Port.

The project is slated for implementation before 2030. The Prime Minister has directed that the expressway be developed under an expedited process. The project construction is required to kick off on August 19, 2025.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh