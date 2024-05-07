Over VND174 trillion needed for investment in interchanges, connecting roads

According to the review findings, there are 134 proposals from various localities, amounting to a total investment demand of approximately VND174.54 trillion.

The Ministry of Transport has recently submitted a report to the Government regarding the outcomes of the review, detailing the total capital required for investing in interchange and connecting road systems to enhance the efficiency of operating the national expressway network.

According to the review findings, there are 134 proposals from various localities, amounting to a total investment demand of approximately VND174.54 trillion. Among these, 53 proposals are related to interchanges, requiring a capital investment of over VND33 trillion, while 81 proposals are related to connecting routes, with a capital demand exceeding VND141.5 trillion.

The Ministry of Transport acknowledges the difficulty of balancing the State budget to invest over VND174.5 trillion in completing interchanges and connecting routes, given the current constraints on State funding. Consequently, the Ministry proposes categorizing investments in interchanges and connecting routes into four groups.

Group 1 comprises interchanges and connecting routes already allocated funding for preparation or currently under construction, necessitating accelerated progress to be operational soon.

Group 2 consists of interchanges and connecting routes with urgent needs, requiring immediate funding allocation for investment during the 2021 - 2025 period.

Group 3 includes interchanges and connecting routes needing prioritized funding allocation for investment in the subsequent period, with investment authority divided between the Ministry of Transport and local authorities.

Group 4 encompasses interchanges and connecting routes on expressways managed and operated by the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), which need to be studied and funded appropriately for early investment deployment.

The Ministry of Transport deems it essential to construct a connected transportation system to enhance investment efficiency in expressway routes. Consequently, the Ministry recommends that Government leaders direct relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to allocate resources and expedite implementation progress.

Specifically, for the urgently needed interchanges and connecting routes requiring immediate funding allocation during the 2021 - 2025 period, the Ministry of Planning and Investment will lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, to study and advise balancing approximately VND4.35 trillion from the annual increase in central budget revenue and the contingency source of the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021 - 2025 period.

This funding is intended to support the Ministry of Transport with approximately VND2.07 trillion for investing in eight connecting routes, including national highways 19B, 19C, 29, 217, 217B, 49, 10, and 91, and to support eight provinces: Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Lang Son, Thanh Hoa, and Thua Thien Hue, with approximately VND2.28 trillion for investing in two interchanges and ten connecting routes.

For the interchanges and connecting routes prioritized for funding allocation in the subsequent period, the Ministry of Transport will review and prioritize allocating over VND24.8 trillion in the mid-term public investment plan for the 2026 - 2030 period and other legal sources of funding to invest in four interchanges and 12 connecting routes, including national highways and high-speed connecting roads (national highways: 9B, 1, 47, 45, 40B, 28, 55, 70B, 34B, and 3, and two connecting roads on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway).

Furthermore, local authorities need to review and prioritize allocating approximately VND114.99 trillion in the mid-term public investment plan for the 2026 - 2030 period and other lawful funding sources to invest in 26 interchanges and 40 connecting routes.

Regarding the interchanges and connecting routes on expressways managed and operated by VEC, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises will direct VEC to study and arrange funding of over VND7 trillion to prioritize investment in seven interchanges and one connecting route following proposals from localities: Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai, along the following expressways: Cau Gie - Ninh Binh, Da Nang - Quang Ngai, and Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan