Over US$5.9 bln set to be spent on North-South Expressway expansion project

The Ministry of Construction yesterday proposed to the Prime Minister to study and invest the expansion sections of the North-South Expressway East from 2017 to 2020 and 2021 to 2025 with comprehensive six lanes.

Initially, the Ministry of Construction is considering the expansion of the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City section, with an investment length of approximately 1,144 kilometers and a preliminary total investment of about VND152.135 trillion (US$5.9 billion).

The Ministry of Construction proposed the Government submit a proposal to the National Assembly to adjust investment policies for cases requiring additional capital that exceed the estimated total investment; allow projects to apply special mechanisms to accelerate progress and utilize the available workforce at construction sites.

Additionally, the Ministry of Construction proposed the expected timelines, including the Government reporting the investment expansion policy to the Politburo in April 2025; submitting it for approval at the National Assembly's session in May and obtaining investment policy approval in June; approving component projects by September and starting construction in the fourth quarter.

As for Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, investors will be responsible for determining the appropriate timing for expansion based on financial plans and transportation demand.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong