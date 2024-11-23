National

Over US$37.3 million of donation distributed to storm Yagi- affected localities

SGGP

The Standing Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Central Relief Mobilization Committee yesterday organized a conference to implement support works for localities affected by typhoon Yagi for the third phase.

The conference took place in the capital city of Hanoi.

By November 18, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee received more than VND2,185 billion (US$86 million) of contributions and donations from organizations, units, collectives and individuals nationwide.

By the end of November 21, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee distributed a total amount of VND2,040 billion (US$80.2 million) for three stages, of which VND385 billion (US$15.15 million) for the first phase, VND650 billion (US$25.6 million) for the second and VND948 billion (US$37.3 million) for the third phase, which was sent to the affected localities on November 22.

The remaining amount of VND57 billion (US$2.24 million) was sent to a direct address.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

storm Yagi- affected localities Standing Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Relief Mobilization Committee donation

