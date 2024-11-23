Over US$37.3 million of donation distributed to storm Yagi- affected localities

The conference took place in the capital city of Hanoi.
By November 18, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee received more than VND2,185 billion (US$86 million) of contributions and donations from organizations, units, collectives and individuals nationwide.
By the end of November 21, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee distributed a total amount of VND2,040 billion (US$80.2 million) for three stages, of which VND385 billion (US$15.15 million) for the first phase, VND650 billion (US$25.6 million) for the second and VND948 billion (US$37.3 million) for the third phase, which was sent to the affected localities on November 22.
The remaining amount of VND57 billion (US$2.24 million) was sent to a direct address.