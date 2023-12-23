Over five million Vietnamese tourists travel abroad in 2023

According to General Secretary of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu Quoc Tri, in 2023, more than five million Vietnamese people traveled abroad.

According to tourism agencies of various countries, Thailand welcomed more than 800,000 Vietnamese visitors, South Korea received over 420,000 Vietnamese visitors and Taiwan (China) got 350,000 Vietnamese visitors.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that Vietnam received 11.2 million international tourists in the first 11 months of this year, accounting for 69 percent compared to 2019, and served 103.2 million domestic visitors. The tourist revenue in the first 11 months was VND628.3 trillion (US$25.9 billion)

Among them, South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), America, and Japan are the markets with the highest numbers of visitors.

(illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Government, management agencies, associations, and travel businesses at all levels have made efforts to achieve these results.

In 2023, the Prime Minister chaired two conferences on seeking solutions for solving problems and promoting tourism development with the tourism industry.

On May 18, 2023, the Prime Minister promulgated Resolution 82/NQ-CP on key tasks and solutions to push up tourism recovery and develop effective, sustainable tourism.

At the fifth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA), the National Assembly approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days.

The Vietnam Tourism Association and its members also had many activities to contribute to the development of the Vietnamese tourism industry in 2023.

In 2024, the Vietnam Tourism Association called the business community to strive to reach the goal of fully resuming tourism activities and attracting more than 20 million international visitors.

The Vietnam Tourism Association continues to propose the Central and local state agencies resolve the difficulties and problems of tourist companies during the implementation process of Resolution 82, strengthen tourism advertising and promotional activities, build new tourist products, improve the quality of tourism service, organize training course, implement the project on reducing plastic waste in tourism business activities.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh