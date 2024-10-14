Over 62,000 Tet train tickets sold in two weeks

According to the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, more than 62,000 Tet train tickets have been successfully sold in the first two weeks of sales, which began on October 1.

There are still plenty of tickets available for trips to Phan Thiet and Nha Trang.

To accommodate the travel demand during the 2025 Lunar New Year, the railway sector started early ticket sales, on October 1. As of now, over 62,000 tickets have been sold.

Currently, tickets for travel before January 22, 2025, and from January 26 to 28, 2025, are still available for all destinations. From January 23 to 25, 2025, there are many tickets left for trips to Phan Thiet and Nha Trang, while for other destinations, primarily soft seats remain. After Tet, many tickets are still available for all stations and all travel dates.

In addition, the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has begun selling tickets for regular trains operating during and after the 2025 New Year holiday. These include trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8 on the Saigon – Hanoi route; SE21/SE22 on the Saigon – Da Nang route; SNT1/SNT2 on the Saigon – Nha Trang route; and SPT1/SPT2 on the Saigon – Phan Thiet route.

If passenger demand increases, the company will add more trains and carriages to meet the needs of travelers.

As for discount policies, the railway sector continues to offer regular fare reductions for social policy beneficiaries, union members, and passengers with membership cards. There is a 3 percent discount on tickets for trains departing from Saigon Station on January 27, 2025, for trips over 1,000 km, and a 5 percent discount on return tickets for round-trip purchases. Students will also receive a discount of 10 percent to 20 percent, depending on the travel date.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan