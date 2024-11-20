Poor students, workers to be offered free tickets to return home for Tet

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has just launched a program to offer free bus, train and air tickets for needy people to return home for the Tet holiday.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will open registration for free train, bus and air tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday at https://mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn/, starting on November 30.

The program this year will offer over 5,000 free-of-charge air tickets and round-trip bus tickets for students, young workers and employees with difficult circumstances studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong to support them to come back to their hometowns in the Central region, Central Highlands and Northern region for the Tet holiday.

﻿ Needy students and workers can register at https://mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn/ to receive free tickets.

Previously, the program set to offer 580 return air tickets on domestic flights to the localities of Hanoi, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and 4,455 round-trip bus tickets on the routes to provinces and cities in the Central region, Central Highlands and Northern region comprising Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

In order to receive the support, they must hold a certificate of poor or near-poor household issued by the local government, a certificate for not returning home for Tet for more than three years issued by the leader of the agency, unit, the trade union leader of the unit or local government.

Those whose families have been seriously affected by natural disasters, storms and floods will also be supported to return home for Tet. Besides, some difficult circumstances will have a separate review plan.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong