National

Poor students, workers to be offered free tickets to return home for Tet

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has just launched a program to offer free bus, train and air tickets for needy people to return home for the Tet holiday.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will open registration for free train, bus and air tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday at https://mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn/, starting on November 30.

The program this year will offer over 5,000 free-of-charge air tickets and round-trip bus tickets for students, young workers and employees with difficult circumstances studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong to support them to come back to their hometowns in the Central region, Central Highlands and Northern region for the Tet holiday.

TTE.jpg﻿
Needy students and workers can register at https://mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn/ to receive free tickets.

Previously, the program set to offer 580 return air tickets on domestic flights to the localities of Hanoi, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and 4,455 round-trip bus tickets on the routes to provinces and cities in the Central region, Central Highlands and Northern region comprising Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

In order to receive the support, they must hold a certificate of poor or near-poor household issued by the local government, a certificate for not returning home for Tet for more than three years issued by the leader of the agency, unit, the trade union leader of the unit or local government.

Those whose families have been seriously affected by natural disasters, storms and floods will also be supported to return home for Tet. Besides, some difficult circumstances will have a separate review plan.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee free tickets to return home Tet holiday https://mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn/

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn