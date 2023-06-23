Over 357ha of rice-growing land proposed to change land use purpose

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has submitted to HCMC People’s Committee for considering a list of rice-growing land lots to change land use purposes in 45 projects.

According to the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, there are more than 13,000ha of rice-growing land that has not had its land use purpose transformed.

Therefore, the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment proposed that HCMC People’s Committee consider the list of 357ha of rice-growing land lots in 45 projects for changing land use purpose before presenting it to HCMC People’s Council for approval.

Among these projects, five are newly registered with a surface area of 28.26ha, while one was approved in 2021 and was included in the list of land needing retrieval but now asking for land use purpose transformation on 0.6ha

Besides some traffic facilities projects, most of the above projects are those for commercial real estate located in Thu Duc City (19 projects) and Nha Be District (10 projects).