Over 230 hectares of land to be revoked for 10 projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just proposed to the municipal People’s Council the revocation of more than 230 hectares of land for projects in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just proposed the municipal People’s Council to approve the revocation of more than 230 hectares of land for 10 projects in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

There are six projects that require over 223 hectares of land to be acquired.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted four projects covering an area of 8.04 hectares that were previously approved in accordance with the list of projects requiring land recovery in resolutions by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. However, the land revocation decision has not been implemented yet for over three years.

These projects are public works that serve the essential needs of residents in districts across the city during the process of socio-economic development and urban embellishment and renovation.

The projects include the expansion of Road No. 8 in District 8’s Ward 5; the expansion and upgrade of a section on Road HL80B in Hiep Thanh Ward in District 12, from Nguyen Anh Thu Street to Le Van Khuong Street; the upgrade and reinforcement of the irrigation system on the right bank of the Saigon River from Tra Canal to Vam Thuat River in District 12 and Hoc Mon; construction of technical infrastructure for the resettlement area serving the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway project and other projects in Pham Van Coi Commune, Cu Chi District; and the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway project.

There are also constructions of Cong Hon Secondary School and Ba Diem Primary School in Ba Diem Commune, My Hue Kindergarten 3 in Trung Chanh Commune, and Thoi Tam Thon Secondary School 4 in Thoi Tam Thon Commune in Hoc Mon District; the expansion and upgrade of a section on Road HL80B, from Nguyen Anh Thu Street to Le Van Khuong Street in Dong Thanh Ward in District 12; and the expansion and upgrade of an alley in Hamlet 4, Phuoc Loc Commune, Nha Be District.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh