Over 2,200 local, foreign runners participate Cu Chi City Trail 2023

More than 2,200 local and foreign runners participated in the 2023 Cu Chi City Trail which took place from 4:30 am to 6 am on July 30 in HCMC's Cu Chi District.

The opening ceremony of the race themed “Run with Heroes” was held at the Culture, Sports, and Communication Center of Cu Chi District in the late evening of July 29.

At the ceremony, the organization board offered 100 gifts to policy beneficiary families and gave financial assistance to the district’s Gratitude Fund.

Entrants can race to become the champion in four types of running races, including 7 kilometers, 12 kilometers, 21 kilometers, and 42 kilometers, crossing Tan An Hoi, Trung Lap Ha, Trung Lap Thuong, Nhuan Duc, and An Nhon Tay communes.

The race aims to respond to the “All people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho's example” campaign and promote the history, tradition, culture, landscapes, people, economic, and tourism development potential of Cu Chi District to visitors.