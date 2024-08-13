Over 200 children attend festival for children from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia

As of August 13 morning, a festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in 2024 was officially opened at the Children's House of Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegates from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia attend the festival for children. (Photo: Cam Tuyet)

This event gathered 215 children from the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with 36 responsible officials for children from the three countries.

Attending the opening ceremony were Tran Xuan Dien, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization; Vo Si, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs; Vu Van Binh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City and Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City.

As for the foreign delegates, Mr. Amphay Souvannaseng, Deputy Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Ho Chi Minh City and Mr. Bun Khunny, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City were present at the opening ceremony.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Cam Tuyet)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Hai emphasized that over past years, the cooperation relations and friendly exchanges between the youth of the three countries, specifically the children have increasingly been cultivated and tightened in addition to the good relations development between the Party, State and peoples of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

That brings practical benefits to the young generations and the people of the three countries, contributing to further nurturing and developing traditional friendships among the three nations.

The festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia has been organized every two years since 2010. However, the festival was suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival has become a joyful and enriching playground for exchanges among children from the Southeast Asian countries, thereby introducing the historical traditions and cultural values of each country to the children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Representatives of the children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia perform the ritual of releasing doves, symbolizing peace and solidarity among the children of the three countries. (Photo: Cam Tuyet)

This year’s festival takes place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 13 to August 15, with attractive activities that will create an opportunity for children from the three countries to strengthen exchange and mutual understanding, contributing to educating them about the special traditional friendship between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Besides, this is a meaningful event to foster international solidarity and friendship, tighten ties between the three countries and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos (September 5, 1962 -2024) and the 57th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967- 2024).

After the opening ceremony, the delegates from the three countries visited and learned about the Space of President Ho Chi Minh with Children; participated in creative activities, workshops and traditional games; and toured the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street and the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong