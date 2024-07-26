Over 1,560 delegations bid farewell to Party General Secretary

As many as 1,565 delegations with 55,600 people paid their final respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Crowds line up at the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City to pay last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: SGGP)

As many as 1,565 delegations with 55,600 people paid their final respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and his hometown in Lai Da village, Dong Hoi commune, Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh from 7am to 9pm on July 25.

The attendees included leaders from the Party, State, ministries, agencies, mass organisations, localities, and units, as well as the military, diplomatic delegations, international organisations, international friends, and fellow citizens, according to the organising board of the state funeral.

At the National Funeral Hall, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee delegation, led by Politburo member and State President To Lam, paid tribute to General Secretary Trong and offered condolences to his family.

The Government delegation was led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the State President delegation by Politburo member and State President To Lam, the NA delegation by Politburo member and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and the VFF Central Committee delegation by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet, Truong Tan Sang, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vo Van Thuong; former PM Nguyen Tan Dung; former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Vuong Dinh Hue; along with many other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State also came to pay respects to the late leader and offer their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The respect-paying ceremony will continue in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 26.

The memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall, followed by the burial ceremony at 3 p.m. at Mai Dich Cemetery in the capital city.

Vietnamplus