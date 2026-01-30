Quang Ngai gives Tet gifts to flood-affected residents

On January 30, representatives from the Quang Ngai Province Department of Industry and Trade presented Tet gifts to residents of six flood-affected communes.

A working delegation of the department began a program to deliver Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to residents in six communes affected by flooding in 2025, starting with 15 households in Duc Nong Commune.

Each gift, worth VND3 million (US$116), includes cash and essential supplies such as rice, instant noodles, monosodium glutamate and fish sauce.

At the gift-giving ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Man, Director of the Quang Ngai Province Department of Industry and Trade, visited the households, extended Tet greetings and lucky money, and encouraged them to overcome difficulties, stabilize their lives, and develop the local economy.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Man, Director of the Quang Ngai Province Department of Industry and Trade, presents Tet gifts to residents facing hardship due to natural disasters in Duc Nong Commune.

Following Duc Nong Commune, the department will continue visits and gift presentations to flood-affected residents in Ba Xa, Truong Giang, Son Tinh, Dang Thuy Tram and Van Tuong communes. The program will support 100 households across six communes, with total assistance valued at VND300 million (US$11,606).

During the late-2025 storm and flood season, the Quang Ngai Province Department of Industry and Trade carried out relief activities by delivering 12.5 tons of essential supplies, food and medicines to residents isolated by landslides.

For Lunar New Year 2026, the department will continue supporting the most disadvantaged households to help them celebrate a warm and stable Tet holiday.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong