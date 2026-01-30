Wrongdoing in transport projects must be handled, without causing stagnation: PM

PM Pham Minh Chinh, head of the state steering committee for nationally important and key transport projects, on January 30 chaired the committee’s 23rd meeting, which was connected online to 27 localities where major projects are underway.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the state steering committee for nationally important and key transport projects, chairs the committee’s 23rd meeting in Hanoi on January 30. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, the PM stressed that completed expressways and roads, though built according to criteria, regulations, and standards, must continue to be reviewed, adjusted, and supplemented where necessary. He called for a review of auditing, final settlement, and payment in line with regulations and deadlines; a review of progress, quality, safety, technical, and aesthetic requirements, as well as environmental sanitation; and close attention to ensuring the material and spiritual well-being of affected people in new residential areas.

Stressing the need to assess projects assigned to localities for implementation, such as the Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang, Huu Nghi-Chi Lang, Dong Dang-Tra Linh, Cao Lanh-An Huu, and Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressways; Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3; and the East-West expressway section Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, the leader requested a thorough review of difficulties and bottlenecks.

In particular, he warned against situations where just one kilometer of expressway involves more than a dozen contractors working simultaneously. Other tasks must also be reviewed and promptly adjusted, in parallel with intensified anti-corruption and anti-negativity efforts, ensuring that violations do not emerge after project completion.

The PM noted that provinces such as Lai Chau, Son La, Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang need to pay special attention to developing road transport systems due to their mountainous and difficult terrain. He called for research into expressway development in these areas to accelerate socio-economic growth.

Localities were urged to act proactively and decisively, while also reviewing other key projects in the spirit that wrongdoing must be dealt with, but without causing stagnation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh underlined that by 2030, Vietnam must complete 5,000 km of expressways, requiring solutions for resource allocation, project preparation, and immediate implementation.

At the 23rd meeting of the state steering committee for nationally important and key transport projects, held in Hanoi on January 30, and connected online to 27 localities where major projects are underway (Photo: VNA)

At the 22nd meeting on December 9 last year, the PM assigned 31 tasks to ministries, sectors, and localities, with the core objective of completing 3,000 km of expressways and coastal roads and Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport.

Agencies and localities then made strong efforts, completing 13 out of 18 tasks on schedule. Achievements include the technical opening of 3,345 km of main expressway routes, 458 km of interchanges and access roads, the entire North–South expressway from Cao Bang to Ca Mau provinces, the completion of 1,701 km of coastal roads and Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport, the inauguration of several projects, and the launch of the first flight on December 19.

Vietnamplus