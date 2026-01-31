Cua Lo Beach recognized as ASEAN Clean Tourist City

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Nghe An Province, Cua Lo Beach was honored as an ASEAN Clean Tourist City at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, held in Cebu City, the Philippines.

Cua Lo Beach, Nghe An Province

The prestigious regional title recognizes outstanding efforts in environmental protection, urban landscape development, service quality enhancement, and the promotion of a friendly and safe destination image for visitors.

The designation is awarded based on a range of stringent criteria, including a clean and well-maintained tourism environment, effectively managed infrastructure and services, strong community awareness of environmental protection, the assurance of safety and civility in tourism, and sustainable development.

Cua Lo Beach’s recognition underscores the region’s acknowledgment of Nghe An’s well-defined, methodical, and sustainable tourism development strategy pursued in recent years.

In recent years, Cua Lo has stepped up the coordinated implementation of a wide range of measures to improve the urban landscape, protect the marine environment, enhance the quality of tourism services, and cultivate a friendly and civilized destination. In addition, authorities have intensified outreach efforts to encourage residents and businesses to take part in building a safe, clean, and attractive tourism environment. These positive developments have helped strengthen Cua Lo’s appeal among both domestic and international visitors.

The ASEAN Clean Tourist City title is not only a source of pride for the Party, local authorities, and residents of Cua Lo Ward, but also a significant impetus for the locality to continue innovating, upgrading infrastructure, and pursuing high-quality, sustainable tourism development.

Additionally, the recognition helps promote the image of Nghe An as a dynamic, hospitable, and environmentally friendly destination to the region and the international community.

In the coming time, Cua Lo is expected to further capitalize on its advantages, effectively tap its coastal tourism potential, and gradually reinforce its position as a key tourism destination of Nghe An Province and the North Central region.

