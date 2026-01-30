Tet goods cross sea to reach Ly Son Special Zone

Ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Sa Ky Port in Quang Ngai Province becomes increasingly busy with ships carrying goods to Ly Son Special Zone.

At Sa Ky Wharf, workers bustle as they load hundreds of pots of chrysanthemum flowers onto the logistics service vessel Muoi Giap for delivery to Ly Son Special Zone.

Together with other cargo vessels, Hai Dao 07 transports a full range of food supplies and household appliances, ensuring a festive and well-supplied Tet for residents of Ly Son.

Currently, 10 cargo vessels operate regularly on the Sa Ky–Ly Son route, ensuring the steady transport and supply of essential goods to meet both daily needs and Tet shopping demands of residents in Ly Son Special Zone.

According to statistics, Ly Son Special Zone currently has four traditional markets, seven distributors of essential goods and more than 700 individual business households, serving the daily needs of over 23,000 residents.

Each year, the total demand for goods for consumption, daily living, and production in the area is estimated to exceed one million tons, with most of these goods being transported by sea.

The authorities of Ly Son Special Zone have proactively prepared early for the Tet holiday, focusing on ensuring adequate supplies of essential goods as well as flowers and ornamental plants.

At the same time, they have enhanced inspections of prices and food safety and are strictly enforcing regulations to prevent hoarding and price speculation during the Tet period.

>>>Below are some photos featuring bustling atmosphere ahead of Tet at Sa KyWharf, Ly Son Special Zone.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong