Over 15,000 visitors attend Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival

SGGP

Despite the foggy and rainy weather, over 15,000 visitors flocked to the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex on the opening day of the 2024 Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival.

img-6353-3152jpeg-6910.jpg
At the procession of the ancestors of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen Sect from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda to Thuong Tay Yen Tu Pagoda (Photo: SGGP)

The Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival and the Culture - Tourism Week 2024 of northern Bac Giang Province officially opened in Son Dong District on February 21(the 12th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

On this occasion, the 2024 Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week officially kicked off featuring a series of cultural activities, including a tree planting festival which was jointly held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Province.

In addition, the Spring Press Festival featuring exhibits on the socioeconomic development of Bac Giang Province was also co-organized by the Bac Ninh Province’s Journalist Association, the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Information and Communications of the province.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Bac Giang Province, Le Anh Duong, stated that over the past 5 years, the Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival has become a pride of the province, contributing to positioning Bac Giang's tourism brand.

img-6350-3981jpeg-976.jpg
Chairman of the People's Committee of Bac Giang Province, Le Anh Duong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
img-6351-7538jpeg-6683.jpg
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong delivers a speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
img-6354-3837jpeg-655.jpg
Delegates visit the Spring Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)
By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

