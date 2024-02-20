Culture/art

Unique spring festivals in northern region open

SGGPO

The Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival and the Culture - Tourism Week 2024 of northern Bac Giang Province will officially open on February 21(the 12th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

3-6690.jpg
Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong District, Bac Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

The event themed “The land of sacred Tay Yen Tu” is scheduled to be held at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong District and Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Yen Dung District in the province, the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Province said.

The highlight event of the festival is the opening ceremony of the Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival, the procession of the ancestors of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen Sect from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda to Thuong Tay Yen Tu Pagoda, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week, tree planting festival, Spring Press Festival featuring exhibits on the socioeconomic development of Bac Giang Province, art performances.

15-2583.jpg
Yen Tu Festival opens at Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist Zen Monastery in Uong Bi City, Quang Ninh province on the 10th day of the first lunar month which fell on February 19. (Photo: SGGP)
14-9449.jpg

In related news, Yen Tu Festival- one of the country's biggest spring festivals in the northern region opened at Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist Zen Monastery in Uong Bi City, Quang Ninh province on the 10th day of the first lunar month which fell on February 19.

The Yen Tu Festival also kicked off with a series of colorful ceremonies and cultural activities. The highlight event is an art show describing the life of King Monk Tran Nhan Tong.

Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308) was the third king of the Tran Dynasty to practice and propagate Buddhism. He founded the Truc Lam School of Zen 700 years ago. After defeating Mongol invaders, the king abdicated his throne at age 35 and spent the rest of his life on Yen Tu Mountain. During that time, the King Monk worked to unify different sects of Vietnamese Buddhism into Vietnamese Zen Buddhism.

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee has long observed the day King Tran Nhan Tong attained Nirvana (the first day of the 11th lunar month) as a national anniversary day for Vietnamese Buddhism.

Buddhist monks, pilgrims, and tourists come to the festival every year to express their gratitude for the great merits and religious career of King Buddhist Tran Nhan Tong and pray for peace and prosperity on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Images of the preparation for Tay Yen Tu Festival in Bac Giang Province:

1-737.jpg
The square at Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex
2-6287.jpg
The beauty of Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex
4-8236.jpg
5-4395.jpg
6-687.jpg
Preparation for the Spring Press Festival
7-2269.jpg
Visitors visit Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex.
8-438.jpg
Preparation for the opening ceremony
9-5522.jpg
10-3092.jpg
Tourist sightseeing electric cars have been brought into operation to serve tourists visiting Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex.
11-8642.jpg
Workers inspect the cable car system in the complex.
12-7923.jpg
The police of Bac Giang Province and Son Dong District inspect security and order conditions in Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex.
Related News
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Unique spring festivals northern region Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week Yen Tu Festival Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist Zen Monastery Quang Ninh King Monk Tran Nhan Tong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn