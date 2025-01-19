Over 1,200 foreign tourists arrive in Ha Long on cruises

Two luxury cruise ships, Seabourn Encore and Silver Whisper, have docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port.

Five-star cruises bring over 1,200 foreign visitors to Quang Ninh on Saturday. (Photo:VNA)

Two luxury cruise ships, Seabourn Encore and Silver Whisper, have docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port, bringing more than 1,200 international tourists to Quang Ninh Province, home to UNESCO-recognised natural heritage Ha Long Bay.

Visitors explored Ha Long Bay, toured the city, and visited cultural and historical sites despite the cool weather. Popular activities included cave visits, kayaking, and even beach outings, enhanced by the sunny conditions.

Ha Long’s modern transportation infrastructure, including its specialised international cruise port, has made Quang Ninh a preferred destination for luxury cruise ships.

Since the start of 2025, the port has welcomed four cruise ships with nearly 6,000 passengers, primarily from Europe and the US.

This year, approximately 60 cruise ships carrying nearly 90,000 tourists are expected, a 30 percent increase from 2024. These ships hail from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and China, with new additions like Brilliant Lady and Luminara anticipated to dock.

November is projected to be a peak month, with up to three weekly visits from China's Beihai cruises, highlighting Quang Ninh’s proactive efforts to attract international visitors.

Quang Ninh aims to welcome 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international visitors, underscoring its growing prominence in global tourism.

Vietnamplus