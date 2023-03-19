Over 1,000 young people join Green Sunday campaign in HCMC

More than 1,000 Youth Union members and young people took part in the 148th Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign in HCMC on March 19.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Chairman of the Central Council of Ho Chi Minh Youth Pioneers' Organisation Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of HCMC's Youth Union Phan Thi Thanh Phuong.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai said that the Green Sunday campaign will be associated with the implementation of the youth work called “The Sai Gon River – The River in my city”.

The program will focus on environmental protection activities, such as cleaning up Rach Lang canal 2, a section of the Xuyen Tam canal, and a section of the North-South railway running through Go Vap District’s Ward 5 and Binh Thanh District’s Ward 13; collecting, classifying, treating and recycling garbage, e-waste and plastic waste; promoting active living in young people on social platforms; cutting the use of single-use plastic products and planting more trees.

After the launching ceremony, youth union members participated in cleaning up polluted canals and residential areas.