Ornamental Tet flowers massively pour into HCMC

On the afternoon of January 31, at 23-9 Park, thousands of peach blossom trees were seen gathered in the park's spring flower market area.
As noted, the peach blossoms available this year come in diverse styles and prices. People can explore options ranging from a few hundred thousand Vietnamese dong to several million Vietnamese dong, catering to different preferences and budgets.
Unlike previous years, flower growers have delivered their flowers to HCMC three to four days ahead of schedule this year. Several local vendors explained that, considering the current cold spell in the Northern regions, they proactively transported peach blossoms to HCMC earlier to facilitate care and to circumvent this year's chilly weather.
On the same afternoon at Binh Dong Wharf (District 8), numerous boats, heavily loaded with yellow apricot blossoms, were anchored in the gathering area. The market scene of "In the Wharf, On the Boat" became increasingly bustling, with people engaged in transportation, buying, and selling. Apart from sales, services like renting yellow apricot blossoms and care services were also actively provided in the vicinity.
The "In the Wharf, On the Boat" Spring Flower Festival's inauguration is scheduled for the afternoon of February 4, corresponding to the 25th day of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar.