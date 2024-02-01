Ornamental Tet flowers massively pour into HCMC

Although it is only the 21st day of the twelfth lunar month, numerous flower vendors have already crowded into HCMC to engage in business for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration.

Several large peach blossom trees, valued at several million Vietnamese dong each, have been gathered at 23-9 Park.

On the afternoon of January 31, at 23-9 Park, thousands of peach blossom trees were seen gathered in the park's spring flower market area.

As noted, the peach blossoms available this year come in diverse styles and prices. People can explore options ranging from a few hundred thousand Vietnamese dong to several million Vietnamese dong, catering to different preferences and budgets.

Unlike previous years, flower growers have delivered their flowers to HCMC three to four days ahead of schedule this year. Several local vendors explained that, considering the current cold spell in the Northern regions, they proactively transported peach blossoms to HCMC earlier to facilitate care and to circumvent this year's chilly weather.

On the same afternoon at Binh Dong Wharf (District 8), numerous boats, heavily loaded with yellow apricot blossoms, were anchored in the gathering area. The market scene of "In the Wharf, On the Boat" became increasingly bustling, with people engaged in transportation, buying, and selling. Apart from sales, services like renting yellow apricot blossoms and care services were also actively provided in the vicinity.

The "In the Wharf, On the Boat" Spring Flower Festival's inauguration is scheduled for the afternoon of February 4, corresponding to the 25th day of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar.

Le Thi Gai is tending to peach blossom pots that her family recently transported to HCMC from Thai Binh.

Peach blossoms in different sizes, catering to a variety of preferences, are available to meet the festive demands of the people during Tet.

According to traders, the current purchasing power is relatively stable.

A flower grower takes care of his garden of blooming chrysanthemums.

The chrysanthemums pots and yellow apricot blossom trees at 23-9 Park are also favored by many people.

At Binh Dong Wharf, the first boat carrying ornamental kumquat trees has docked, ready to be handed over to customers.

On the afternoon of January 31, boats carrying ornamental plants from the Mekong Delta region gradually gathered at Binh Dong Wharf.

By Minh Nghiem – Translated by Gia Bao