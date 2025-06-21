Ba Ria – Vung Tau breaks ground two hotel complexes worth over US$3.8 bln

The Five Star Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for two international-standard five-star condo-hotel complexes, including Five Star Odyssey and Five Star Poseidon.

The two hotel complexes have a total investment exceeding VND10 trillion (US$3.8 billion).

The ceremony was held in Vung Tau City on June 21, with attendance of Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Pham Viet Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council; Nguyen Van Tho, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau People's Committee; Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Accordingly, the Five Star Odyssey project will be built on an area of 8,189 square meters, comprising 50 floors and four basement floors. The development will offer over 300 international-standard five-star hotel rooms and more than 1,000 high-end apartments, operated and managed by leading global hospitality brands.

Meanwhile, the twin-tower Five Star Poseidon will be formed on an area of 8,730 square meters, with 43 ground floors and three basement floors, providing over 300 five-star hotel rooms and more than 1,000 upscale apartments.

Both complexes will be equipped with a wide range of modern amenities, including infinity pools, spa and gym facilities, rooftop restaurants, ballrooms, shopping centers, smart parking systems, and internationally certified BOH (Back of House), MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing), and refuge areas, ensuring safe and sustainable operations.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong