“Incubator” of startup projects

The final round of the 2025 Global Vietnamese Business Startup Competition (GVB Startup 2025) recently took place in London, United Kingdom (UK), highlighting a range of notable achievements.

Delegates at the final round of the 2025 Global Vietnamese Business Startup Competition in the United Kingdom

The event was part of the Global Vietnam Business Festival 2025, held under the theme “Green Transition and Digital Transformation.” It was co-organized by HaMy Academy and KAmedia in the UK, in collaboration with the National Startup Support Center under the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, and HubNetwork.

GVB Startup 2025 served as a platform for young Vietnamese startups to connect, exchange market insights, and showcase their innovative ideas on a global stage. The competition also aimed to foster connections with international investors, creating opportunities for mobilizing funds and expanding collaborative networks worldwide.

The event was attended by representatives from the Embassy of Vietnam in London, the Vietnamese Association in the UK, the Vietnam–UK Friendship Network, the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, and Sunrise Technology Group, along with Vietnamese community organizations in the UK and British business and science–technology institutions.

Four teams from Vietnam, including UCTalent, Futuristic Microalgae, Straw Wood, and Handheld Computer for the Visually Impaired, entered the final round of the competition.

Each team presented startup projects that exemplified the spirit of innovation and creativity. Their initiatives aligned with global priorities in sustainability, technology, and social impact.

At the conclusion of the competition, the first prize was awarded to Straw Wood, a team from Tra Vinh University, for their project on producing eco-friendly insulation materials made from rice straw. The project offers a green alternative to natural wood by creating products using straw combined with environmentally friendly adhesives.

The second prize was awarded to Futuristic Microalgae for their project utilizing microalgae to treat wastewater from seafood processing plants. The initiative not only helps protect the environment but also creates economic value through the production of biofuel, fertilizer, and animal feed.

The third prize went to UCTalent for their on-chain talent referral platform based on awards and AI Career Agent.

The consolation prize was awarded to the team with the Handheld Computer for the Visually Impaired project.

Ms. Pham Ha My, Head of the Organizing Committee for GVB Startup 2025, said that despite being the competition’s inaugural year, the judges were impressed by the excellence and potential demonstrated by many participating teams. With a strong aspiration to promote the Vietnamese entrepreneurial spirit worldwide, Ms. Ha My believed that with continued effort and support from all stakeholders, the competition will grow significantly and generate meaningful value for the Vietnamese startup community and businesses.

