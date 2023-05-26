Only 18 renewable power projects granted electricity operation licenses

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), on May 26, reported that out of the 85 renewable energy projects (including wind and solar power), only 18 projects have been granted electricity operation licenses.

According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority under the MoIT, as of May 23, only 18 out of 85 transitional renewable energy power plants have been issued electricity operation licenses. Additionally, 12 transitional projects have submitted negotiation price documents but have not yet submitted licensing papers, including 11 wind power projects and one solar power project.

As of May 26, 52 out of 85 transitional solar and wind power plants, with a combined capacity of 3,155MW, have submitted documents to EVN. Among them, 42 renewable power plants, totaling 2,258.9MW, are currently in the process of negotiating electricity prices with EVN. Additionally, 36 plants, with a total capacity of 2,063.7MW, have proposed a temporary electricity price equivalent to 50 percent of the tariff as a foundation for mobilization. There are still 33 power plants, with a total capacity of 1,581MW, that have not yet submitted negotiation documents, accounting for approximately 33 percent of the total.

Due to violations of regulations concerning planning, land, and construction investment, many investors have neither been able to fulfill the necessary legal procedures nor enter into price negotiations with EVN. Despite being requested to supplement their documents since the end of March 2023, some investors have been unable to do so even after two months.

"This is the time for investors to promptly complete procedures and submit documents to avoid prolonging the electricity price negotiation process, thereby reducing the time required to operationalize these projects and gradually address the economic challenges faced by enterprises," suggested the MoIT.

However, during the project implementation process, investors must adhere to all legal regulations regarding land, construction, electricity, planning, environment, fire prevention, and firefighting. According to the Electricity Law, electricity projects are required to obtain electricity operation licenses before commencing operations.