Culture/art

2026 Entrepreneurs and Books Week promotes lifelong learning

SGGPO

Held from October 6 to 10 at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, the 2026 Entrepreneurs and Books Week encourages business leaders to read, share their experiences, and pursue lifelong learning, contributing to the development of a learning city.

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Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and other delegates perform the opening ceremony of the 2026 Entrepreneurs and Books Week. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television (HTV) held the opening ceremony of the 2026 Entrepreneurs and Books Week at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on October 6.

The event was attended by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education; Mr. Le Van Minh, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency; Mr. Cao Anh Minh, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency; and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Truong Hai Thanh.

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Deputy General Director of HTV, Tran Hoang, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy General Director of HTV, Tran Hoang, said that developing a reading culture and a spirit of learning among entrepreneurs would contribute to Ho Chi Minh City’s goal of building a learning city.

According to Mr. Tran Hoang, when businesses place greater emphasis on a reading culture, productivity, workplace conduct, and competitiveness are also enhanced. The week also encourages entrepreneurs to reflect on and share their experiences through books.

Every entrepreneur goes through successes and failures, as well as develops valuable thoughts and ideas. Recording these experiences in books can provide practical lessons for students as well as other entrepreneurs, he said.

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Mr. Le Hoang, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd., shares insights into the value of entrepreneurs writing books, helping turn their experiences into cultural assets for future generations. (Photo: SGGP)

From 2020 to 2025, Saigon Businesspeople Magazine organized Entrepreneurs and Books Week every October, turning Ho Chi Minh City Book Street into a gathering place for business leaders who enjoy reading. In 2026, HTV is continuing the program while bringing the week’s activities to its television and radio broadcasts and digital platforms.

The week runs through October 10, coinciding with the 74th anniversary of Vietnam’s publishing, printing, and book distribution sector, under the message: “Entrepreneurs read to lead, write to inspire, and learn throughout life to keep their businesses growing.”

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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2026 Entrepreneurs and Books Week lifelong learning Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education Tang Huu Phong Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency

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