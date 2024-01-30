One more Vietnamese singer appears in Times Square in New York and he is the first Vietnamese male singer featured in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, a well-known landmark in the United States.

Vietnamese singer Kiey appears in Times Square in New York

Debuting in mid-2023, Kiey (real name Vu Tuan Kiet) attracted many audiences' attention as a singer. Before that, he was famous for his image as a businessman but had a passion for art. After more than 8 years of quietly pursuing music, self-composing and arranging foreign music albums, Kiey hopes to achieve more with a great start in 2024 with new compositions.

Specifically, he is in the process of completing the third album of his career. At the same time, he has written more compositions of Vietnamese songs with international colors to introduce to audiences abroad.

Before Kiey, Vietnamese artists including My Tam, Hoang Thuy Linh, Suboi, Van Mai Huong, Bich Phuong were introduced in Times Square. They are all female artists who have been active for many years and have left a strong mark in the entertainment industry.

By Tieu Tan – Translated By Anh Quan