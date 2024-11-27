Occupancy rates on domestic air routes on Tet reach 80 percent

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAV) has required carriers to provide additional flights to meet the travel demand of the public during the Lunar New Year 2025.

Queues of people in line waiting at check-in counters in Noi Bai airport, Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, domestic carriers Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco will fly 3,000 additional flights, providing 650,000 seats on local routes for the coming Tet holiday season from January 13-February 12, raising the total number of seats to more than 2.15 million, equivalent to over 11,000 flights to serve the high travel demand of people during Tet.

Vietjet Air has offered 2.6 million tickets during this period. The occupancy rate of seats on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Northern and Central localities such as Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, and Dong Hoi reached 70-80 percent.

The prices of airline tickets for the Lunar New Year are currently very high. A one-way ticket from Ho Chi Minh City to Thanh Hoa/Vinh after January 22 (the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month) is at around VND3.7 million.

Economy class tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City-Dong Hoi flight on January 24 have already been sold out. A one-way business class ticket on the route is over VND 5.6 million.

Tickets for routes such as Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Nha Trang, and Da Lat during the peak period are still available, with the lowest price traded at around VND1.5 million per one-way ticket.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh