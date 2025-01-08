Numerous bidding packages for Long Thanh Airport face delays

Therefore, it is unlikely to be completed by the end of 2025 as directed by the Prime Minister.

The information was provided by the Ministry of Transport on January 7.

Currently, only three out of seven bidding packages are expected to be completed before December 31, 2025. These packages include the construction of connecting transportation infrastructure, airfield construction and boundary fence.

The remaining packages are facing difficulties and are expected to be completed by April 30, 2026, comprising construction and installation of equipment for buildings; construction, and installation of equipment for internal transportation infrastructure and technical systems and the fuel supply system.

The bidding package for the passenger terminal, valued at VND35 trillion (US$1.4 billion) with a contractual completion date on November 31, 2026 is unlikely to expedite progress due to the need for specialized equipment that is produced and imported overseas.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong