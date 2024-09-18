Numerous activities to mark 70 years of Removal to North to be held in Ca Mau

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will organize various activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Removal to the North in 1954.

Speaking at the press conference held in the province on September 18, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ca Mau Province, Tieu Minh Tien said that the program commemorating the 70th anniversary of the removal to the North of officers, soldiers, and students from the South in 1954 will be held on November 10-25.

The program includes art performances depicting the history, the land, and the people and the heroic struggles for the national liberation of Ca Mau as well as introducing the construction and development of the province during the integration period.

In addition, there will be a seminar titled “200 days of the removal to the North in Ca Mau- Strategic Vision and Historical Value” with the participation of 300 delegates; activities reviving the Removal that are scheduled to be held in Tri Phai and Tri Luc communes in Thoi Binh District; a photo exhibition, art performances, a ceremony to receive the Ranking Certificate of National Relic, PetroVietnam marathon and more.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954, forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. The signing of the Geneva Accords was a historical milestone for the nation and opened up a new page in the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national liberation, unification, and socialist construction.

President Ho Chi Minh and the Central Committee of the Party launched a strategic decision to bring officers, soldiers, and students from the South to the North to work and study, contributing to training cadres for the struggle for the South Liberation and National Reunification, and building socialism in the North.

