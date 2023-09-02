Numerous activities mark 20th anniversary of Can Tho becoming central-level city

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho organizes a series of cultural and sports activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its becoming a centrally-run city and the 78th National Day (September 2).

On the evening of September 2, the National Motor Racing Championship took place at Can Tho Stadium with the participation of 56 racers from 39 motorcycle clubs across the country.

On September 3-4, the third Composite Boat Championship will be held with the participation of nearly 100 racers from 12 organizations of provinces and cities in the region, including Can Tho, Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Long An, Dong Thap, Hau Giang, and HCMC.

The city is also preparing to host the 2023 Phong Dien-Can Tho Ecotourism Festival which will open in Phong Dien District from September 23-26 and the National Youth Beach Volleyball Championships 2023 which is scheduled to take place in November.

Additionally, Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 3 to promote images of the city to domestic and international visitors and contribute to the tourism development of the locality and the region. As of the first days of September, there were around 5,000 people who registered for the competition.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, the locality received a total number of visitors of 4.8 million in the first eight months, up 27 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 92 percent of this year’s target. Of these, there were two million visitors with overnight stays, presenting a year-on-year increase of 20 percent and accounting for 77 percent of this year’s target. Revenue from tourism reached more than VND4,100 billion (US$171 million), up 49 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 90 percent of the year’s target.

The tourism sector of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is expected to welcome 5.2 million visitors and earn VND4580 billion in 2023.