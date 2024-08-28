Number of passengers through Noi Bai airport on National Day holiday to surge

The number of passengers through Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi on National Day holiday is expected to surge by 11 percent compared to normal days.

During the four-day National Day holiday, from September 1 to September 5, the airport will serve approximately 338,000 passengers with more than 2,100 flights.

Notably, on the peak day, September 3, the airport will serve more than 96,000 turns of passengers, including nearly 35,000 international passengers and more than 61,000 domestic passengers with 238 international flights and 331 domestic flights.

From August 31 to September 3, Noi Bai International Airport will implement enhanced level 1 aviation security and proactively prepare for the peak period.

The airport will ultimately operate security screening equipment to avoid congestion and overloaded situations during peak hours at the lobbies in front of passenger terminals, parking fee lanes and check-in counters.

To reduce congestion, the Noi Bai International Airport recommends passengers check the validity of their identification documents; comply with regulations regarding baggage; arrive at least two hours before departure of domestic flights and three hours before departure of international flights and so on.

By Minh Anh-Translated by Huyen Huong