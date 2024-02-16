Northern hydropower plants increase water discharge downstream

From February 18 to midnight on February 21, areas in the Red River Delta and the Northern midlands regions will draw water from the Red River for the second time to sow the 2024 winter-spring rice crop.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant

As a result, some hydropower reservoirs in the Northern region are increasing water discharge downstream.

The Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued Circular No.3 dated February 15, 2024, regarding the preparation for the second water intake to support the sowing of the 2023-2024 winter-spring rice crop in the Northern midlands and Red River Delta.

In the circular addressed to the Directors of the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development of the provinces and cities, including Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Hanoi, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, and the directors of inter-provincial irrigation construction companies, namely Bac Duong, Bac Hung Hai, Song Nhue, and Bac Nam Ha, it clearly specifies that the total irrigation and water supply duration for the second rice crop is four days, starting from February 18 and ending at midnight of February 21.

According to the commitment, the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will ramp up the operation of hydroelectric reservoirs (via power generation) to keep the water level at the Son Tay Hydrological Station (Hanoi) at an average of around 1.8-2 meters. That aims to ensure there's enough water to push back saltwater intrusion and maintain a suitable water level in the Red River for the pumping stations to function.

The provinces in the Red River Delta have received irrigation water and are urgently preparing land for rice cultivation.

On the morning of February 16, several northern hydroelectric reservoirs, like Tuyen Quang and Hoa Binh, increased their water discharge downstream through turbines. At 9 a.m. on February 16, Tuyen Quang discharged 597 cubic meters of water per second, while Hoa Binh discharged 232 cubic meters of water per second. It is anticipated that until February 18, these reservoirs will continue increasing discharge to raise water levels downstream in the Da River, Lo River, and Red River.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the first water intake to support the planting of the 2023-2024 winter-spring rice crop in the Northern midlands and the Red River Delta took place from January 23, 2024, to midnight on January 28, 2024. According to EVN's announcement, the total amount of water discharged during the first intake was 1.89 billion cubic meters.

The Department of Water Resources reported that up to now, the total rice planting area in the Northern region that has received water is 447,289 hectares, approximately 91 percent of the target. The areas without water mainly concentrate in some regions that often face difficulties and rely on water supply from makeshift pumping stations, resulting in a relatively slow implementation progress. The irrigation water sources are expected to be severely limited due to the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi