No requirement on authorized papers for first-time car registration procedures

After receiving reflections on requiring the vehicle’s owner to submit the authorization paper for registration, the Vietnam Register will reorganize the issue.

According to the reflection of automobile agencies staff, the procedure of registration for new vehicles on behalf of the owner for the first time still faces difficulties as the centers required the authorization paper of the vehicle’s owners.

Regarding the issue, a representative of the Vietnam Register said that the current process did not force the vehicle’s owner to directly perform the procedures or submit the authorization paper to other people. Everyone can drive the vehicle with valid documents and the register centers are responsible for receiving the vehicles to perform the registration procedures.

In case of the registration certificate or registration stamp were lost or broken, the car owner or authorized person has to directly perform the registration procedure for the new car.

Besides, the first-time registration certificate or registration stamp of the vehicle were broken or misinformed, the car owner will have to directly submit the granted documents and papers to the centers without driving the car to the centers.