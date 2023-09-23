No helicopter tour to Cat Tien National Park

Cat Tien National Park confirmed on its fan page that the park does not open a helicopter tour and is not associated with Nam Cat Tien Tourism Center.

The Cat Tien National Park has also sent notifications to residents, advising them to be cautious to avoid being cheated, and suggested relevant agencies clarify the information.

Recently, on social media, there has been information in Facebook’s fan page named “Nam Cat Tien Tourism Center” offering tourism products of helicopter tour with a cost of up to US$12,000. Accordingly, the helicopter sets to depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City or from Vung Tau City in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to Cat Tien National Park in Dong Nai Province with a maximum of 18 passengers per tour. The tour will end at around 5 p.m. to 6:30p.m. when the helicopter comes back to Ho Chi Minh City or Vung Tau City.