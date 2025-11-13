Ninth High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations opens in HCMC

The 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations opened in HCMC on November 13, gathering over 500 delegates from ASEAN and Italy.

ASEAN Secretary-General delivers his online remarks to the dialogue.

The 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations officially opened at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center in HCMC, gathering over 500 delegates, including leaders of ministries, localities, international organizations, diplomatic missions, businesses, and scholars from ASEAN member states and Italy on the morning of November 13.

The event was jointly organized by the HCMC People’s Committee, the European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), and the Italy–ASEAN Association, with the support of the ASEAN Secretariat and Becamex Corporation.

Delegates attend the dialogue’s opening session.

Delivering his online opening remarks, Mr. Le Hoai Trung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the forum is “not only a venue for policy dialogue but also a symbol of cooperation, action, and innovation.” He underlined that ASEAN and the European Union (EU) are becoming two pillars of global stability and development, with Italy—one of Europe’s leading industrialized nations—serving as a strategic bridge between the two regions.

Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam, as an active and responsible member of ASEAN, attaches great importance to its relations with Italy and the EU, and stands ready to cooperate in key areas such as green transition, digital transformation, human resource development, and innovation.

In his welcoming remarks, ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn noted that in a rapidly changing world, the continued organization of this Dialogue—now in its ninth year—carries special significance, bringing together policymakers and strategic partners. The event, he said, takes place at a crucial moment, reflecting ASEAN and the EU’s shared determination to deepen interregional ties and open new avenues of cooperation amid global volatility.

According to Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, the global landscape is increasingly complex, shaped by geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and economic uncertainty. Despite these challenges, ASEAN remains a resilient and dynamic growth region, with an expected growth rate of 4.3 percent in 2025, compared to the global average of 3.2 percent.

He also underscored that Italy has long been a reliable and enduring partner of ASEAN. The relationship between the two sides is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a strong commitment to dialogue and collaboration. Since becoming an ASEAN Development Partner in 2017, Italy’s economic engagement with ASEAN has expanded substantially: bilateral trade rose from US$20.4 billion in 2017 to $28.1 billion in 2024, while Italy’s direct investment in the region increased from $123.3 million to $205.7 million over the same period.

Concluding the opening session, Vietnamese and HCMC leaders called on businesses, investors, and international organizations to join hands in building a peaceful, innovative, and prosperous future, contributing to the sustainable development of ASEAN, Vietnam, and Italy.

Representing the HCMC authorities, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, delivered welcoming remarks highlighting the city’s development orientation based on the model of “three regions – one special zone – three corridors – five pillars.” The five strategic pillars include: high-tech industry; logistics and seaport development; an international financial center; tourism and cultural industries; and education, healthcare, and science–technology. HCMC aims to become a major international metropolis in Southeast Asia and one of the world’s top 100 most livable cities by 2045. HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the opening ceremony. According to statistics, Italy is currently Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the EU. In the first seven months of 2025, bilateral trade reached $4.3 billion, up 5.1 percent year-on-year. Italy has 162 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of over $624 million, while Vietnam has 11 projects in Italy worth nearly $700,000.

Growing interest from Italian businesses in HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc received a visiting Italian delegation led by Ambassador Marco Della Seta on November 13 as part of the 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations. Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, meets with the Italian delegation. At the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that cooperation between HCMC and Italy has achieved significant progress, with an increasing number of Italian enterprises exploring investment opportunities in the city. He expressed his hope that the Italian Consulate General would continue to serve as a bridge connecting Italian businesses with the city, fostering investment and collaboration that contribute to HCMC’s modernization and industrialization on its path toward becoming a future megacity. The city government, he reaffirmed, remains committed to supporting all businesses, including those from Italy. Ambassador Marco Della Seta of Italy exchanges views with HCMC leaders during the meeting. Ambassador Marco Della Seta expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and his delight at attending the forum’s opening ceremony. He noted that hundreds of Italian companies operating in HCMC are eager to expand further, particularly in high-tech sectors. Members of the Italian delegation share their opinions at the reception. Italian businesses at the meeting also voiced their interest in sharing experience and enhancing cooperation in areas such as energy transition and green energy use, information technology, and mechanical engineering. HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and delegates tour Becamex Group’s showcase models at the dialogue. HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc discusses with Becamex Group leader ahead of the event.

By Phuong Le, Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan