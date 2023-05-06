Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival on the horizon

The Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival will take place in the south central province of Ninh Thuan from June 13 - 18, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on May 5.

The biennial festival seeks to build a brand for the province’s grapes and honour various ethnic cultures.

This year’s festival will be bigger than the previous ones with fairs, musical performances, a grapevine trellis contest, vineyard tours, and conferences on the development of grape farming and processing.

Ninh Thuan is home to 1,060ha of grape cultivation, which is expected to double to 2,000ha by 2030. Festival attendees can also visit the province’s Bau Truc Pottery Village, My Nghiep Brocade Weaving Village and Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve. On this occasion, there will be a ceremony to receive a certificate from UNESCO that acknowledges the art of pottery-making by the Cham people as Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The pottery-making art was inscribed in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding by UNESCO on November 29, 2022. Cham pottery products are mainly household utensils, worship objects, and handicrafts such as jars (called “jek”), pots (gok), food trays (cambak), and vases (bilaok).

Pottery making is direct demonstration of the creativity of Cham women intimately connected to the history of knowledge in their community. Notably, instead of using turntables, Cham women move around blocks of clay to shape objects.

The products are not laid with enamel but dried and baked outdoor in wood and rice straw fires at about 800 degrees Celsius for 7 - 8 hours. According to Tran Quoc Nam, Chairman of the People’s Committee, Ninh Thuan aims to attract 3.5 million tourists by 2025 and earn VND 2.9 trillion ( US$123.68 million) from the tourism sector. This year, the province expects to welcome 2.7 million visitors, of whom 20,000 are foreigners.